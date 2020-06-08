Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Adecoagro SA (NYSE:AGRO) by 67.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,181 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Adecoagro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,494,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in Adecoagro during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

AGRO stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. Adecoagro SA has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $580.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $251.99 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adecoagro SA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company engages in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains, oilseeds, and fibers including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.