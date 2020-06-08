Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 47.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

ADC stock opened at $68.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.63. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.29 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 75.97%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $178,938. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

