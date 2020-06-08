Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $466.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) will report $466.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $418.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $513.35 million. Air Lease posted sales of $471.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $511.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.71 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

AL stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Air Lease has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 11.79%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Marshall O. Larsen bought 5,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $121,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,823,360.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Air Lease by 35.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,511,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,493 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter worth $206,041,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,456,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

