Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

ABTX opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $595.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $38.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $73,900. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

