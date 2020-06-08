Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.64 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $915.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

