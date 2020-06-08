Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $47.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALSN. Citigroup lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $41.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $49.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.95 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 78.97%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

