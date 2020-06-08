Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Uwe Schramm Sells 3,252 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $130,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Altair Engineering’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 23.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,587 shares of the software’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

