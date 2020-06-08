Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,896,000 after buying an additional 3,322,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $32,272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $33,760,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,387,000. 73.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, CEO Dean Stoecker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $2,862,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $298,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock worth $14,768,244 over the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AYX opened at $136.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 379.47 and a beta of 1.41. Alteryx Inc has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $160.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.73.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.