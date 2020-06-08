Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,525.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,397.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,021.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

