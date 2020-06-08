Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,206.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $6,283,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $796,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $876,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,543.24.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,483.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,397.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,021.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

