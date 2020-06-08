American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Stake Reduced by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American International Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on American International Group from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

