Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.21% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 219,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,069,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,115,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Zasloff sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 13,163 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $247,727.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,760 shares of company stock worth $1,991,630. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.52 on Monday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $901.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

