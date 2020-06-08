Analysts Anticipate Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.50 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $75.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.21. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

