Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.32). EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 133,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

