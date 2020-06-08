Analysts Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is $0.56. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a negative net margin of 30.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. Mplx has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.