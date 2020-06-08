Analysts Anticipate Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) to Announce -$0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.55). Verrica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRCA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 27.45, a current ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,103,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 470,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 19,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

