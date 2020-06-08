Analysts Anticipate WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million.

WHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $11.47 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.38%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.42%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marco A. Collazos acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 86,925 shares of company stock valued at $800,730. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resource America Inc. raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 77.4% during the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 524,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 229,105 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 472,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 156,542 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

