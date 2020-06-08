Analysts Issue Forecasts for Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Stock analysts at G.Research upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.45). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.44.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITRM. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.53 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Iterum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

