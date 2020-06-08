Analysts Offer Predictions for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.70). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.39 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Sally Beauty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3,218.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 476,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 462,080 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 681,936 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $115,605 in the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

