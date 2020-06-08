Analysts Set Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) PT at $34.20

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRNA. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of DRNA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $305,463.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,810. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

