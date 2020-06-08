Analysts Set Expectations for Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.60 to $3.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

KOS opened at $2.82 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,038,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after buying an additional 9,864,882 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1,180.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,671,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,328,000 after buying an additional 5,228,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,410,703 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,444,000 after buying an additional 5,134,666 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,868,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 4,782,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 335,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

