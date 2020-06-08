Analysts Set Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) PT at $23.33

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

FLXN has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Clayman bought 10,256 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,330.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.06. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.19.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 175.76% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

