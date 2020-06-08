Analysts Set PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) PT at $15.25

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

PCG opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. PG&E has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 27.51% and a negative net margin of 42.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

