Analysts Set Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) PT at $50.36

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.36.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 166,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POR opened at $47.56 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

