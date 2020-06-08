ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $11,326,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in ANSYS by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $289.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.21. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

