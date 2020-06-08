Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $3,827,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 33,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 68,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLE. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

NYSE:APLE opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

