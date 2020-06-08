Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Boosted by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 9.8% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $302.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

