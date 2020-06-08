Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,186.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.9% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.15 and a 52 week high of $331.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

