Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,418 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $55,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 47,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.46. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

