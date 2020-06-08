Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,209 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.15 and a 12-month high of $331.75. The company has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

