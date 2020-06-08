Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,782 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 16.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $58,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cascend Securities cut their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.15 and a 1 year high of $331.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,436.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

