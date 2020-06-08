Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $631.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

