Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARCE has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arco Platform from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Shares of ARCE opened at $47.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -235.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $59.07 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.59% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. Analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 1.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 3.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

