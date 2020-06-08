Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.67 million, a PE ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 3.17. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

