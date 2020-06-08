Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,855 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 29.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 27.5% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 117,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 3,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $403,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,515 shares of company stock valued at $307,065.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARGO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGO opened at $36.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

