ArtByte Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. ArtByte has a total market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00477898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003178 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

