AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells $11,961.00 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 443 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $11,961.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,454. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Esi Minta-Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,030.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 1,736 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $47,045.60.

On Thursday, May 21st, Esi Minta-Jacobs sold 2,008 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $54,216.00.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $27.36 on Monday. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 50.67.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on AssetMark Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

