Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of Atmos Energy worth $34,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $104.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Frank H. Yoho bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.