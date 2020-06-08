Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells $99,526.48 in Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $99,526.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,512,637.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $99.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $111.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 227,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Avalara by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 38,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,876,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 69,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

