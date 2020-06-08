AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $23,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $172.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $547.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

