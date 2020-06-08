Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,714 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Axon Enterprise worth $12,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

NASDAQ AAXN opened at $92.79 on Monday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.80 and a fifty-two week high of $99.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,093.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.86.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.