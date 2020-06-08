Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Quiet Period Will End on June 15th (OTCMKTS:ROCHU)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (OTCMKTS:ROCHU) quiet period will end on Monday, June 15th. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 5th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ROCHU opened at $9.98 on Monday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition I Co focuses to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or various businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

