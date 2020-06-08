B. Riley Weighs in on Newmont Goldcorp Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NEM. CIBC upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $73.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 342,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,396,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,803 shares of company stock worth $6,598,452 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

