Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 610.83 ($8.04).

BAB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Babcock International Group from GBX 549 ($7.22) to GBX 533 ($7.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.79) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 419 ($5.51) in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Shares of BAB opened at GBX 448 ($5.89) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 296.53 ($3.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 319 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £31,900 ($41,962.64).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.