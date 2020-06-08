Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Bank of America

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.21.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.09.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 11.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 427,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Baozun by 154.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

