Bayer (BAYN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

6/8/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/8/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Bayer was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/2/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/22/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/18/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Bayer was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Bayer was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Bayer was given a new €88.00 ($102.33) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Bayer was given a new €69.00 ($80.23) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Bayer was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Bayer had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/27/2020 – Bayer was given a new €110.00 ($127.91) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Bayer was given a new €105.00 ($122.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Bayer was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Bayer was given a new €66.00 ($76.74) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Bayer was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Bayer was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Bayer was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Bayer was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Bayer was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Bayer was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BAYN stock opened at €66.87 ($77.76) on Monday. Bayer AG has a one year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a one year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €59.51 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.46.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

