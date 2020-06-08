Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €36.05 ($41.92) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.97, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of €29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.96. Befesa has a 1-year low of €22.75 ($26.45) and a 1-year high of €38.70 ($45.00).

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

