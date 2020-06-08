BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) by 127.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $31,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3,736.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 305,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 297,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 179,905 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $257.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.