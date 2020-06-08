Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €82.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.71 ($93.84).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €66.15 ($76.92) on Monday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is €59.51 and its 200 day moving average is €65.46.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.