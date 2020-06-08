Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 267.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.92.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.